Monday

The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be closed in observance of Memorial Day. The book drop at the front of the building will be open for returns.

Tuesday

Summer Reading begins. Sign up online at www.pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Bugs and birds story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m.: Explore Frankfort for kids in grades K-2. We will stop in front of Liberty Hall, Orlando Brown House, the Old State Capitol and more! Registration is required. Meet in the library parking lot. Children must be accompanied by one parent or guardian during this event.

7 p.m.: Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m.: Join us for a behind the scenes look at Frankfort's own Buffalo Trace Distillery. Take a guided virtual tour through historic Warehouse C and Blanton’s Bottling Hall. Register online to receive a Zoom link for this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Bugs and birds story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat presentation of Wednesday’s program.

