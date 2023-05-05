Monday

6 p.m.: Celebrate Frankfort Heritage Week with a look at one of our most beloved landmarks. Join retired professional architectural historian Jayne Henderson Goddard as she discusses the historical engineering of Frankfort’s Singing Bridge. Everyone is welcome. This event will be held in the River Room.

