Monday

10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org

11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Teen Board Game Night. Meet in the River Room.

Tuesday

11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Family Game Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about dragons for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.

4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, it’s sharpie art time. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1 p.m.: Meet with Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.

4:30 p.m.: Art at the Park for tweens and teens in grades 3-12. Meet at the waterfall at Cove Spring Park. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, escape room adventure. Registration is required which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.

7 p.m.: Warbler Identification Workshop via Zoom. A virtual educational event in our bird identification series! This event will help you become familiar with the common warblers of Kentucky via sight and sound and will include interactive quizzes. All are welcome! Register for a link to this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Story time all about dragons for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

4:30 p.m.: Virtual Fandom with Friends for teens, grades 6-12 via Zoom. Register to receive a link to this event.

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Hot Rod Day for families with children of all ages. Join us at the Ward Oates Amphitheater any time between 10:30 a.m.-noon and experience a variety of matchbox car races, relays, games and much more! Registration is required.

12:30 p.m.: Celebrate Frankfort Heritage Week with an afternoon of presentations on the history and conservation of Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County. This event will be held in the River Room and will feature speakers Richard Taylor, John Carlton, Samantha Vogeler and Jessie Wilder.

