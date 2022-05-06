Monday
10:30 a.m.: Parents & Tots story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org.
11:30 a.m.: Preschool story time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Teen Board Game Night. Meet in the River Room.
Tuesday
11 a.m.: Book Babies story time for children ages birth to 23 months, accompanied by an adult. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Family Game Night for families with kids of all ages. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Story time all about dragons for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
4:30 p.m.: For kids in grades K-2, it’s sharpie art time. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
1 p.m.: Meet with Christie Hoskins of the Kentucky Career Center for one-on-one coaching and job search assistance. Please schedule an appointment in advance by calling 859-779-4622 or emailing choskins@ckycareers.com.
4:30 p.m.: Art at the Park for tweens and teens in grades 3-12. Meet at the waterfall at Cove Spring Park. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Tweens, grades 3-5, escape room adventure. Registration is required which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
7 p.m.: Warbler Identification Workshop via Zoom. A virtual educational event in our bird identification series! This event will help you become familiar with the common warblers of Kentucky via sight and sound and will include interactive quizzes. All are welcome! Register for a link to this event.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Story time all about dragons for families with children of all ages. Registration is required. This event will be held at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.
4:30 p.m.: Virtual Fandom with Friends for teens, grades 6-12 via Zoom. Register to receive a link to this event.
Saturday
10:30 a.m.: Hot Rod Day for families with children of all ages. Join us at the Ward Oates Amphitheater any time between 10:30 a.m.-noon and experience a variety of matchbox car races, relays, games and much more! Registration is required.
12:30 p.m.: Celebrate Frankfort Heritage Week with an afternoon of presentations on the history and conservation of Elkhorn Creek in Franklin County. This event will be held in the River Room and will feature speakers Richard Taylor, John Carlton, Samantha Vogeler and Jessie Wilder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.