Monday

6:30 p.m. Junior Robot Design for families with children ages 13 and under. Register online at pspl.org for a link to this event.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Virtual Family Night with kids of all ages. Join us as we show you how to design your own catapult. Register online for a link to this event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with stories, games and crafts. A kit will be provided for this program. Register online to receive a link to this event.

6 p.m. Virtual Yoga with Grace Rogers. Tune to the PSPL Facebook page to follow along.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord at discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

7 p.m. Test your knowledge of all things Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes with this fun evening of horse racing trivia! Compete for bragging rights and a special prize. This event is for adults. Register online for this special event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Fandom with Friends for teens in grades 6-12. Register online to receive a link for this live event.

