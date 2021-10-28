Monday

6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing Jackbox games. Registration is required and can be done at pspl.org.

Tuesday

3 p.m.: Book Sale in the River Room until 6 p.m. for members of the Friends of the Library. Memberships will be sold at the door.

6:30 p.m.: Writer’s Toolkit and Prep Session via Zoom. Whether you’re participating in National Novel Writing Month or working on your own writing, we invite you to a writing preparation session. Cindy will discuss tactics to help you begin writing and stay motivated. Participants are encouraged to share what they’re working on and ask for feedback. Register for a link to this event.

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Book Sale in the River Room. Doors open until 6 p.m.

6 p.m.: Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Join us on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m.: Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

10 a.m. Book Sale in the River Room. Doors open until 6 p.m.

Friday

10 a.m.: Book Sale in the River Room. Doors open until 3:30 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m.: Book Sale in the River Room. Bag & Box Day. Doors close at 2 p.m.

