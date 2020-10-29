Monday

6 p.m. Join us for a virtual NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) kick-off session! Participants will be able to share what they're writing about, what their goals are and get a little writing done in this hour-long event. We will issue writing prompts and introduce participants to the PSPL Gaming Group Discord and creative writing channel where they can meet other writers. Registration is required for a link to this live program.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for stories and games. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Tune in to the library Facebook page and follow along from the comfort of your home.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher, session 4. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, take a break from the day with the library! Join us for a virtual hangout with friends, stories and fun. Ahoy matey! This month, sail the seven seas with pirates! Registration is required for a link to this program. A kit will be provided for this event and you will be contacted to arrange pickup.

6 p.m. Join Buffalo Trace Distillery's Freddie Johnson to take a virtual walk through bourbon history! Learn about the oldest, continuously operating distillery in Frankfort and the oldest residential structure in Franklin County. Don't miss Freddie's famous "White Dog Trick" and a brief introduction to the famous Buffalo Trace and E.H. Taylor bourbon brands. Register to receive a link to this event.

6:30 p.m. Game Night for families with children of all ages. We will be playing Family Feud. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Register to receive a link to join this virtual event. 

