6:30 p.m.: Join us in the River Room for a community discussion of this year's Kentucky Reads selection, "Dear Ann" by Bobbie Ann Mason. The discussion will be led by award-winning Kentucky poet, editor and educator, Marianne Worthington. Please register at pspl.org before stopping by the library to pick up a copy of the book and/or the discussion guide. Copies of the book will be available while supplies last. This program was funded in part by Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Tuesday
6 p.m.: November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), and it is time to plan your 2023 novel! Drop in during this cozy and quiet writing session, chat with your fellow writers, participate in a writing sprint and take time for yourself to get some writing done. This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Pint-Size Storytime for children ages 4 and under. Registration is required for this event which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
Wednesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Create amazing items with everyday kitchen utensils for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room to discuss "Kin" by Shawna Kay Rodenberg.
6:30 p.m.: Create a sock turkey, for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Please register online or by calling the library for this event as space is limited.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading by the River story time for families with children of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater, 520 W. Main St. No registration required.
Saturday
10 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room to talk about Michelle Alexander’s book "The New Jim Crow."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.