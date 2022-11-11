Monday

6:30 p.m.: Join us in the River Room for a community discussion of this year's Kentucky Reads selection, "Dear Ann" by Bobbie Ann Mason. The discussion will be led by award-winning Kentucky poet, editor and educator, Marianne Worthington. Please register at pspl.org before stopping by the library to pick up a copy of the book and/or the discussion guide. Copies of the book will be available while supplies last. This program was funded in part by Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

