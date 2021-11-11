Monday

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Hogfather" by Terry Pratchett. For more information, visit pspl.org.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Turkey Trivia Night. Get in the holiday spirit with this virtual trivia night for adults! Test your knowledge of holiday food traditions enjoyed around the world. So come prepared to battle it out for bragging rights and the chance at a fabulous prize! Register online for a link to join this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about turkeys for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m. Kids, grades K-2, create your no-sew sock turkey. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required.

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be presented on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons for teens in grades 6-12. Register online to receive a Zoom link for this event.

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss Bobbie Ann Mason’s novel, "Dear Ann."

Friday

10:30 a.m. Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about turkeys for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesdays story time.

Saturday

2 p.m. Writing Power Hour. Join Cindy for a YouTube live power hour writing event! Everyone is welcome to stop by the YouTube live event hosted on PSPL’s YouTube channel, listen to some royalty-free music, partake in the 15-minute prompted writing sprints, and chat with other participants about your work. No registration required.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription