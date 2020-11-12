Monday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Book Group for those in grades 6-12. join us for a discussion of "The Thing About Jellyfish" by Ali Benjamin. Register online for a link to this event.

6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "World War Z" by Max Brooks.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to learn about making healthy snacks together. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

6:30 p.m. PSPL is celebrating the re-release of Richard Taylor's novel, "Girty!" Please join former Kentucky Poet Laureate Taylor as he reads from and discusses the book, and participate in a virtual Q&A. Please register online to receive a link to this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Virtual Mini Mason Jar Turkeys Workshop for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required for a link to this program. A kit will be provided for this event and you will be contacted to arrange pickup.

6:30 p.m. Virtual session of Yoga for Beginners. Tune into the library Facebook page to follow along.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher, session 6. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Virtual At-Home Hangout for those in grades 3-12. Join us for a virtual hangout with friends, stories and fun. This month we will be making t-shirt tote bags! Registration is required to receive a secure link to this event. A kit will be provided for this event and you will be contacted to arrange pickup.

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Can’t You Hear Me Callin’" by Richard Smith.

7 p.m. NaNoWriMo Writing Power Hour, Session 2. Join Cindy for a YouTube live power hour writing event! All are welcome to this event hosted on the PSPL YouTube channel, listen to some royalty-free music, partake in the 15-minute prompted writing sprints and chat with other participants.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription