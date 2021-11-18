Library to open on Sundays starting Nov. 21

Beginning Nov. 21, the Paul Sawyier Public Library will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.

Library closed Thursday and Friday

The library will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal hours will resume Saturday.

Monday

6:30 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Girl from Widow Hills" by Megan Miranda.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

