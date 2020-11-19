The library will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving. The book drop at the front of the building will be open for the return of materials. The library will be open Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday

7 p.m. Virtual Mystery Book Discussion Group meets to talk about "The Long Call" by Ann Cleeves. Register online for a link to this event.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to learn about scrapbooking. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.

