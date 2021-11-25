6:30 p.m.: PSPL At the Movies. Join us for a virtual discussion of the 2018 animated film "Loving Vincent," starring Douglas Booth. This film features the first-ever fully painted feature film centered on the life and death of the artist Vincent Van Gogh. Please register for this virtual discussion. "Loving Vincent" is available for viewing via the library’s free streaming service, Kanopy. For more information on joining this discussion group or on Kanopy please contact Cindy at 502-352-2665 or email cindy@pspl.org.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about reindeer for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.
Saturday
3 p.m.: Join us at the Old State Capitol to experience the work of famed Kentucky architect Gideon Shryock. Co-authors Winfrey Blackburn and R. Scott Gill will present their new biography "Gideon Shryock: His Life and Architecture 1802-1880." Shryock left a lasting influence on the Commonwealth through the buildings he designed including Frankfort's Orlando Brown House, Louisville's Jefferson County Courthouse, Lexington's "Old Morrison" on the campus of Transylvania University, and many others across the state. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.