Monday

6:30 p.m.: Virtual Teen Game Hour. Register at pspl.org to receive a link to join this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about reindeer for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2 celebrate the holiday season with gingerbread stories and crafts. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required and may be done online.

6 p.m.: Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Join us on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m.: Virtual RPG, Fateful Rescue. For more information, go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m.: PSPL At the Movies. Join us for a virtual discussion of the 2018 animated film "Loving Vincent," starring Douglas Booth. This film features the first-ever fully painted feature film centered on the life and death of the artist Vincent Van Gogh. Please register for this virtual discussion. "Loving Vincent" is available for viewing via the library’s free streaming service, Kanopy. For more information on joining this discussion group or on Kanopy please contact Cindy at 502-352-2665 or email cindy@pspl.org.

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A story time all about reindeer for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s program.

Saturday

3 p.m.: Join us at the Old State Capitol to experience the work of famed Kentucky architect Gideon Shryock. Co-authors Winfrey Blackburn and R. Scott Gill will present their new biography "Gideon Shryock: His Life and Architecture 1802-1880." Shryock left a lasting influence on the Commonwealth through the buildings he designed including Frankfort's Orlando Brown House, Louisville's Jefferson County Courthouse, Lexington's "Old Morrison" on the campus of Transylvania University, and many others across the state. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event.

