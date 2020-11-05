Monday
1 p.m. Join us for a virtual NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) for a power hour writing event! All are welcome to stop by this event hosted on the PSPL YouTube channel, listen to some royalty-free music, partake in the 15-minute prompted writing sprints, and chat with other participants about your work. Please register online.
6:30 p.m. Virtual Teen Game Night for those in grades 6-12. Register online for a link to this event.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us to create fall crafts together. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Virtual Fall Friends Workshop for kids in grades K-2. Explore the world of foxes, owls and other creatures in this story and crafting program. Registration is required for a link to this program. A kit will be provided for this event and you will be contacted to arrange pickup.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher, session 5. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets via Zoom to discuss "Interpreter of Maladies" by Jhumpa Lahiri. If you are interested in joining a book discussion group, please call the library for more information.
