Monday

4:30 p.m. Teen Art in the Park for those in grades 6-12. Make a paper chain wall hanging. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org. Meet at the waterfall in Cove Spring Park.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A musical story time for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver.

4:30 p.m. Kids, grades 3-5, create your own pumpkin lantern. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is required.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Reading By the River at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. A musical story time for children of all ages and their parent or caregiver. This is a repeat of Wednesdays story time.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book discussion group meets via Zoom to discuss the John Dos Passos novel "The 42nd Parallel."

