6 p.m.: "A Celebration of Family: Stories of Parents with Disabilities" contains 30 stories of families in which one or both parents have disabilities. This presentation will focus on the experiences of three of the parents featured in the book. They will discuss their decision to become parents, their families and the strategies they have used to be successful parents. A book signing will follow with copies available for purchase. This event will be held in the River Room.

