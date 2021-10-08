Monday

6 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, experience and learn about sculpture at Josephine Sculpture Park with Artist-in-Residence, Jonathan Forrence! Registration is required at www.pspl.org.    

Tuesday

7 p.m.: Chilling RPG: Night of Blood. This game uses the Warhammer Fantasy system. No registration necessary for this one-shot. To participate, go to https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m.: Enjoy a story time all about fun scarecrows for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m.: Kids, grades K-2, create a mason jar scarecrow. This program will meet behind the Orlando Brown House. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program. Please register online for this event.  

6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers will be shown on the library Facebook page. 

7 p.m.: Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord. https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Friday

10:30 a.m.: Enjoy a story time all about fun scarecrows for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time.

Saturday

9:30 a.m.: Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Time Machine" and "The Invisible Man" by H.G. Wells. 

5:30 p.m.: Chilling RPG: Hotel Feywild. This program uses D&D (5e), Roll20, and DNDBeyond. Please register for this one-shot as there is a limit to the number of players. To participate, go to https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB. For more information, contact Jonathan Sands at jonathan@pspl.org.

