Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Haunted Teen Trivia night for those in grades 6-12. Registration is required for link to this live program. Please note: two electronic devices (i.e. a computer and smartphone) are required to participate in this event.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for STEAM activities with leaves. Registration is required to receive a link to join this event via a secure online meeting.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, create a mini mason jar pumpkin. Registration is required for this live, virtual event. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering.
6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners on the library Facebook page. Tune in as Grace Rogers leads participants in exercises.
7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Curse of the Strahd with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Register online. Space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Virtual Homeschool Art Hour for those in grades K-2. Create a pinch pot monster out of polymer clay! Registration is required to receive a link to join this event.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Thousand Doors of January" by Alix Harrow. Contact diane@pspl.org if you are interested in becoming a member of this book discussion group.
