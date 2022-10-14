Monday

6:30 p.m.: In a three-week series culminating on Halloween night, participants will discuss Edgar Wright's Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy: "Shaun of the Dead" (Monday, Oct. 17), "Hot Fuzz" (Tuesday, Oct. 25) and "The World's End" (Monday, Oct. 31). Registration is required for this program. Register at pspl.org. After registering, please stop by the library to pick up your copy of the film anthology. You need only register for the Oct. 17 event to participate in the entire series. The discussions will be held in the River Room.

