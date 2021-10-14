Monday

6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing "Among Us." Registration is required.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Chilling RPG: Night of Blood. This game uses the Warhammer Fantasy system. No registration necessary for this one-shot. To participate, go to https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Enjoy a story time all about the Itsy Bitsy Spider for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, work together to solve puzzles, find clues and escape the garden at Liberty Hall. This program will meet behind the Orlando Brown House. Parents/Guardians are welcome to walk the gardens of Liberty Hall during the program. Please register online for this event.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

1 p.m. DIY Button Making at the Park for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Jack Williams Pavilion to create your own button to wear. No registration necessary.

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Prettiest Star" by Carter Sickels.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets via Zoom.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription