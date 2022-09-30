2:30 p.m.: Family Lego Day in the Youth Program Room. Register online at pspl.org to reserve a space for this program.
Monday
6:30 p.m.: Pride at PSPL: Monsters in the Closet. Members of the LGBTQ+ community have often felt like “monsters,” and it has become common to view actual horror monsters — vampires, werewolves, the Babadook, etc. — as members of the LGBTQ+ community. Local cryptid expert Eleanor Hasken-Wagner, Ph. D, will lead a discussion on this perspective, utilizing information from the 1996 book "Monsters in the Closet" by Harry M. Benshoff. This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m.: Minute to Win It for teens in grades 6-12 in the Youth Services Program Room. Register for this event online.
Tuesday
10 a.m.: Flu Shot Clinic in the River Room until 2 p.m. Free flu shots will be available while supplies last for uninsured and underinsured Frankfort/Franklin County residents. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card. Please note: Walgreens cannot give flu shots to babies or small children here at the library.
Wednesday
10:30 a.m.: Parent and Tots Story Time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Fall Mosaics for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners led by Grace Rogers in the River Room. Register for this event as space is limited.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.: PSPL at the Movies meets in the River Room for a discussion of the 2019 film "Parasite." This South Korean film follows the destitute Kim family as they infiltrate the wealthy Park family, posing as highly qualified tutors, housekeepers and chauffeurs. This film can be viewed via the library streaming service, Kanopy. For more information on how to join this film discussion group please email cindy@pspl.org.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Families, enjoy a story time for all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Registration is not required for this program.
Upcoming
Silas House, New York Times bestselling author, will be at the library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, to read from and discuss his new novel "Lark Ascending." A book signing will follow with copies available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. Please register online or call the library to register as space will be limited for this event.
