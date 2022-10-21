Monday

6 p.m.: November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), and it’s time to plan your 2022 novel! Come to the library to hang out with your fellow writers, talk about what you want to work on, and do some light outlining and research. Come prepared to write and chat, and make sure to bring your own writing tools such as a laptop, tablet or pen and paper. This event will be held in the Sower Board Room.

