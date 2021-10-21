Monday

6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing Dungeons and Dragons. Register at pspl.org.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "The Quiet Ones" by Brandon Massey.

Tuesday

7 p.m. Chilling RPG: Graveyard Shift. This game uses the Wrath & Glory system. No registration necessary for this one-shot. To participate, go to https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org.

7 p.m. "Memento Mori: A Virtual Conversation with the Artists Melissa T. Hall and Missy Brownson" in conjunction with their library exhibit. Register for a Zoom link to this event.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Enjoy a story time all about pumpkins for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2 get messy with erupting candy corn, dancing worms and spooky slime. This program will meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Please register online for this event.

6 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers. Join us on the library Facebook page.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, virtual game night playing Dungeons and Dragons. Registration is required.

6:30 p.m. Virtual discussion of the film Candyman (1992), based on Clive Barker’s short story, “The Forbidden.” Blending supernatural horror and racial injustice, this movie follows a grad student as she researches a local urban legend only to find herself the subject of the legend’s scrutiny. Register to receive a link to this event. Registrants will be contacted to schedule pick-up of a copy of the DVD for them to view prior to the discussion.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Enjoy a story time all about pumpkins for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time.

UPCOMING

Nov. 3-6, Giant Book Sale in the River Room of the library. Most items $1 or less.

