2:30 p.m.: Ghoulish Ghosts craft event for children in K-2. Create a ghost with everyday items. Register online at pspl.org for this event, which will be held in the Youth Program Room.
Monday
6:30 p.m.: Join us in discussing Edgar Wright's "Three Flavours Cornetto" trilogy, part three: "The World’s End." Registration is required for this program. You need only register one time to participate in the entire series. The discussion will be held in the Community Room.
Tuesday
6 p.m.: November is National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo), and it is time to plan your 2023 novel! Come to the library to hang out with your fellow writers, talk about what you want to work on, and do some light outlining and research. Come prepared to write and chat, and make sure to bring your own writing tools such as a laptop, tablet or pen and paper. This event will be held in the Sower Board Room.
6:30 p.m.: Pint-Size Story Time for children ages 4 and under. Registration is required for this event, which will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
Wednesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: No-Sew Gnomes Art for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required. Join us in the Youth Services Program Room.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.: Flower Pot Scarecrow Painting for families with children of all ages. Please register online. This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: True Crime Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "On The Farm: Robert William Pickton and the Tragic Story of Vancouver’s Missing Women" by Stevie Cameron. This book discussion group meets every other month. If interested in joining, please contact the library for more information.
Friday
11 a.m.: Louisville Orchestra String Quartet special performance. This concert is part of a statewide tour, funded by a $4.3 million appropriation from the Kentucky General Assembly. The performance will take place in the Teen Area of the Library (located on the second floor). All ages are welcome.
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale Nov. 1-5
Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale will be held in the River Room Tuesday-Nov. 5. Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 3-6 p.m. will be a preview and sale for Friends members. Memberships will be available at the door. Wednesday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m, Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. will be bag/box days. All proceeds fund special library events.
