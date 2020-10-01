Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for scarecrow stories, crafts and activities! Registration is required and began Sept. 28. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online meeting.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Flu Shot Clinic until 2 p.m. in the River Room. Free flu shots will be available while supplies last for uninsured and underinsured Frankfort residents — kids to seniors. No appointment necessary. If you have your insurance card, please bring it with you.
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, express your creativity and create a piece of seasonal art to keep or share. Registration is required for this live, virtual event. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 3-12, explore the world of geography in a fun way by creating your own globe. Registration is required. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering for this event.
Friday
4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Register for a link to this secure online event.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast with a Book discussion group will meet via Zoom to discuss Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. Register to receive a link to this event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.