Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for scarecrow stories, crafts and activities! Registration is required and began Sept. 28. After registering, patrons will receive a link to join this event via a secure online meeting.

Wednesday

10 a.m. Flu Shot Clinic until 2 p.m. in the River Room. Free flu shots will be available while supplies last for uninsured and underinsured Frankfort residents — kids to seniors. No appointment necessary. If you have your insurance card, please bring it with you.

4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, express your creativity and create a piece of seasonal art to keep or share. Registration is required for this live, virtual event. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering.

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Tweens and teens in grades 3-12, explore the world of geography in a fun way by creating your own globe. Registration is required. Patrons will be contacted to arrange pickup of program materials after registering for this event.

Friday

4:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, what have you been reading and watching? Have you been creating art and writing? Share and discuss it all at Fandom with Friends! Register for a link to this secure online event.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast with a Book discussion group will meet via Zoom to discuss Walt Whitman’s Leaves of Grass. Register to receive a link to this event.

