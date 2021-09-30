Monday

6 p.m. Art in the Park for teens in grades 6-12. Please meet at Cove Spring Park at the waterfall. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Wild Mushroom Identification for Beginners presented by local amateur mycologist, Eddy Fowler. Please register to receive a link to this virtual event. Registrants will receive a copy of "Mushrooms: A Folding Pocket Guide to Familiar North American Species (Pocket Naturalist Guide)."

Wednesday

10 a.m. Flu Shot Clinic sponsored by Walgreens. Clinic will run until 2 p.m. For the insured and uninsured. If you have your insurance card, please bring it with you. Flu shots will be administered in the River Room.

10:30 a.m. Enjoy the leaves of Fall during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

4:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, create a pumpkin pinch pot. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Please register online for this event.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB

Thursday

6:30 p.m. PSPL at the Movies is back! Join us for a discussion of the 1995 dark comedy film "Mushrooms." Please register for this virtual event. "Mushrooms" is available for viewing via the library's free streaming service, Kanopy. If you have questions about using this free streaming service to watch the film please contact Cindy by calling the library or email cindy@pspl.org.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Enjoy the leaves of fall during this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program. This is a repeat of Wednesday’s story time.

