Monday
6:30 p.m. Anime and Manga Club for teens in grades 6-12 meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets in the River Room to talk about the film “Train to Busan” directed by Yeon Sang-ho.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Story time in the park for families with children of all ages. Join Bailey at Cove Spring Park for stories and activities.
1 p.m. Homeschool Open House for families with children of all ages. Learn about the resources available from the library to help with curriculum. This event will be held in the Youth Program Room.
5:30 p.m. Animal Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. What’s in your name story time for preschoolers ages 4-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Have fun with the letters in your name. Registration is required.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. Babies on the move story time all about movin’ and groovin’ for children ages 0-24 months will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Mason Jar Science: wacky weather experiments for kids in grades K-2. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be in the River Room. Adults, please register online or call the library.
Thursday
11 a.m. What’s in your name story time for preschoolers ages 4-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Have fun with the letters in your name. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. STEAM Skyscrapers for kids in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Votes for Women: The Nineteenth Amendment and the Trail to Ratification. Join us in the River Room as we kick off the year’s commemorative festivities with stories and songs presented by the Women Suffrage Centennial Celebration and Chorus. For all ages.
Friday
11 a.m. Family Painting Day program for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
11 a.m. Hand Crafted Toys program and story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.