The library will be closed Monday, in observance of Labor Day.
Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Ripped From the Headlines: a Civic Civil Discussion. Join us each month for a community conversation devoted to a topic of current national interest. Our goal is to encourage civil dialogue that fosters respect for differing viewpoints. All are welcome. September’s discussion topic will be reparations for African Americans. Meet in the Community Room.
6:30 p.m. Story Thyme will be in the Youth Program Room for families with children of all ages. Franklin County Farmers Market will be here to deliver a healthy story time. Discover how to churn butter and grind corn.
Thursday
11 a.m. Out of the Box story time for preschoolers, ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. What can you make with a drinking straw? Registration required.
6:30 p.m. Film Discussion Group will meet in the Sower Board Room to discuss “East of Eden” directed by Elia Kazan. New members welcome.
6:30 p.m. Junior Historians Club will meet in the Youth Program Room. Kids in grades 3-5, come join the club, a great way to get together and celebrate all things Kentucky history with some fun activities. Registration required.
Friday
11 a.m. Grandparents Day program for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Big & Small Babies story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.
Saturday
1 p.m. Inside the Lines Coloring Club will meet in the River Room.
1:30 p.m. Diversity Downtown book and film discussion group will meet in the Sower Board Room to discuss the documentary film “RBG.” New members welcome.