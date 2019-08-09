Monday
6:30 p.m. Things are about to get itty bitty on Mini Monday. Teens in grades 6-12 can create micro miniature art, food and a terrarium! This event will be held in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Fish Galore story time for toddlers, ages 2-3 will be in the Youth Program Room. Join us for stories, crafts and activities all about fish! Registration required.
6:30 p.m. PSPL at the Movies will meet in the River Room. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of “Woodstock,” join us for this special film discussion. From Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee, this comedy is inspired by the true story of Elliot Tiber and his family, who inadvertently played a pivotal role in the generation-defining experience that was Woodstock.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Fish Galore story time for toddlers, ages 2-3 will be in the Youth Program Room. Join us for stories, crafts and activities all about fish! Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Kitchen Science: edible experiments for kids in grades K-2. Bring your lab coats and get creative in the kitchen. Using everyday kitchen items, create some crazy edible things. Registration is required.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for grades 3-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Create your own masterpiece inspired by concepts and principles from artists throughout art history. This month we will take inspiration from Georgia O’Keefe. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Code Breakers for kids in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Use your detective skills to solve a mystery. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets to discuss “The Man Who Fell to Earth” by Walter Tevis in the River Room. Tevis wrote for the Kentucky Highway Department and taught in small-town Kentucky high schools in Science Hill, Hawesville, Irvine and Carlisle. He also taught at Northern Kentucky University, the University of Kentucky and Southern Connecticut State University.
Friday
11 a.m. What’s the Buzz story time all about bees for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Animal Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Saturday
10 a.m. Gathering of Authors will be in the River Room from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This event features authors from across the Bluegrass who will sign and sell their works as well as talk with you, the reader. Stop by and chat with our participants and pick up their newest releases!
11 a.m. Animal Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
1 p.m. Pop! Pop! Fun with bubbles for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.