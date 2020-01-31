Monday

3 p.m. U.S. Census Job Fair in the Community Room until 7 p.m. Census Bureau is hiring for a variety of temporary jobs, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff and supervisors.

6:30 p.m. “Ripped From the Headlines: A Civil Civic Conversation” meets to talk about criminal justice reform. This discussion group will meet in the River Room.  All are welcome.  

6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, work on some creative writing in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.

 

Tuesday

11 a.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day at this baby story time for children, ages 0-24 months, and their caregivers will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.

5:30 p.m. Animal guessing game story time for toddlers, ages 2-3, and their caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.

6 p.m. Paying for College presented by Tre Sims of the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority will be in the River Room. High school seniors and parents will learn about financial aid packages, specifics on application filing methods and how to complete the FAFSA.   

 

Wednesday

10 a.m. Animal guessing game story time for toddlers, ages 2-3, and their caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.

4:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, work together to get out of the Valentine’s Day Escape Room. Registration required.  

 

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Homeschool Historians Club for grades K-2, meets in the Youth Program to learn about Native American history. 

6:30 p.m. Celebrate Valentine’s Day by decorating heart shaped cookies. For families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.   

6:30 p.m. Film Discussion Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss the John Singleton film “Boyz N the Hood.”

 

Friday

11 a.m. Artic Sensory story time and crafts for families with kids of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room. 

 

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book meets in the River Room to discuss the W.E.B. DuBois groundbreaking classic “The Souls of Black Folk.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription