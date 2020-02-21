Sunday

2:30 p.m. Legos at the Library for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.

 

Monday

6 p.m. Kentucky author Ed McClanahan will read from and discuss his new release, “Not Even Immortality Lasts Forever.” A signing will follow with copies of the book available for purchase from Poor Richard’s Books. This event will be held in the River Room.

6 p.m. Tabletop RPGs including Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder, and others. No previous gaming experience required. 

6:30 p.m. Teens, grades 6-12, blend colored clay to make unique creations in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required. 

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the Sower Board Room.

 

Tuesday

9 a.m. Kentucky Career Center staff will be in the Sower Board Room to provide job seekers with assistance on preparing or updating resumes, filling out online job applications or career coaching. No appointment necessary.

11 a.m. Book Babies story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.

5:30 p.m. Parents and Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.

6:30 p.m. Countdown to Kindergarten includes activities specially designed to help children, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver get ready for school. This event will be in the Youth Program Room and requires registration.       

 

Wednesday

10 a.m. Winter Book Sale will last until 7 p.m. in the River Room

10 a.m. Parents and Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.

4:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, create a decorative bowl using Perler beads in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.  

6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be in the Community Room. Registration is required as space will be limited.  

 

Thursday

10 a.m. Winter Book Sale will last until 7 p.m. in the River Room.

11 a.m. Countdown to Kindergarten includes activities specially designed to help children, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver get ready for school. This event will be in the Youth Program Room and requires registration.       

2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for grades K-2 meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.  

 

Friday

10 a.m. Winter Book Sale lasts until 5 p.m. in the River Room.

11 a.m. Leap Day Celebration for families with kids of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.

4:30 p.m.Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.

 

Saturday

10 a.m. Winter Book Sale lasts until 2 p.m. in the River Room. Fill a bag or box at reduced prices.

1 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons for teens, grades 6-12, will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.  

