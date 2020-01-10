Monday
4:30 p.m. Salt Painting for tweens in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Discussion Group meets in the River Room to discuss the novel “Prey of Gods” by Nicky Drayden.
6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group meets in the Youth Program Room to discuss Kenneth Oppel’s novel “Airborn.”
Tuesday
11 a.m. Storytime for babies, ages 0-24 months, and caregivers. This storytime about dinosaurs and will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Join us to create your own vision board, a visualization tool consisting of words and pictures that represent your goals for 2020. This craft event will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will think out of the box to create something new. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
11 a.m. Preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will think out of the box to create something new. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, create your own sugar cube and marshmallow igloo in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be held in the River Room. Adults, registration is required.
Thursday
11 a.m. Preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will think out of the box to create something new. This program will be held in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for those in grades 3-12 will meet in the Youth Program. This month’s featured artist is Vincent van Gogh. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room to discuss “Yates Paul, His Grand Flights, His Tootings” by James Baker Hall.
6:30 p.m. Design your own snowy “stained glass” window decoration for families with kids of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
Friday
11 a.m. Drive into our Tape Town! We’ll have plenty of tape “roads” connecting different parts of our interactive town. Use our cars and trucks or bring your own! Families with kids of all ages are welcome in the Youth Program Room.
3 p.m. The U.S. Census Bureau will be holding a job fair until 5 p.m. in the Community Room. They are hiring for a variety of temporary jobs including census takers. Representatives will be available to answer questions and assist in the application process.
Saturday
11 a.m. Drive into our Tape Town! We’ll have plenty of tape “roads” connecting different parts of our interactive town. Use our cars and trucks or bring your own! Families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.