Sunday
2:30 p.m. Legos at the library for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Monday
6 p.m. Tabletop RPG’s will be in the River Room. Dungeons & Dragons, Pathfinder and other tabletop RPGs. Meet the game moderators and other players. No previous gaming experience needed.
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, beat the winter blues by enjoying Hawaiian shaved ice, play luau games and more in the Youth Program Room. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. Registration required.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion meets in the Sower Board Room.
Tuesday
9 a.m. Kentucky Career Center will be in the Sower Board Room until noon to assist anyone needing assistance with job searching, employment applications, resumes. No appointment necessary.
11 a.m. Moo, quack, meow! Have fun with animal sounds at this baby story time for children, ages 0-24 months, and their caregivers in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.
6 p.m. Repurpose holiday and Christmas cards by creating a greeting card journal. This craft program will be held in the River Room. Registration required.
6:30 p.m. Polar animals story time for preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. Tweens, Kids, grades 3-5, make a colorful tie dye shirt in the Youth Program Room. Registration required.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be held in the River Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
11 a.m. Polar animals story time for preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Warm up with chocolate and marshmallows and create some wonderful wintery crafts for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Friday
11 a.m. Happy Groundhog Day story time for families with kids of all ages are welcome in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
1 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons for teens in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.