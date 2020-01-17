Monday
The library will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Mittens For You story time for toddlers, ages 2-3, and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. “Computers 101: Using the keyboard and mouse.” Do you need assistance in understanding how to navigate a keyboard, open up computer programs and use the mouse? Join us for a lesson on how to use the computer. This program is for people who feel they have beginner-level computer skills and need assistance turning on the computer, navigating the keyboard, and understanding different desktop elements. This class will be held in the Computer Teaching Lab. Call the library to register.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Mittens For You story time for toddlers, ages 2-3, and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Kids, grades K-2, grab your goggles and learn all about pop rocks in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Jeff Sole, past president of the Kentucky Ornithological Society, will present a program in the River Room on his recent 28-day trip to northeast Brazil. Jeff is one of Kentucky’s foremost birders and an avid wildlife photographer.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for those in grades K-2 in the Youth Program. This month’s featured artist is Vincent van Gogh. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. The new year is upon us, and that probably means you have a brand new planner! Join us for a party in the River Room to meet up with fellow planning enthusiasts, share ideas and get creative. We’ll have some basic supplies on hand like colored pens, sticker, and washi tape. Just BYOP… bring your own planner!
Friday
11 a.m. Let it Snow story time for families with kids of all ages are welcome in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.
UPCOMING
Staff from the Kentucky Career Center will be at the library in the Sower Board Room on Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 9 a.m.-noon to assist anyone who needs help with job searching, completing employment applications, resume writing, exploring career options plus more. Just stop in, no appointment necessary.