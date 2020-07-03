Wednesday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with certified yoga instructor Grace Rogers. Join us for a session of our popular Yoga for Beginners class, right from the safety and comfort of your own home! No registration necessary. Tune in to the PSPL Facebook page, where the livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Booksmart: A Virtual Literary Trivia Night for adults. Are you "booksmart"? Test your knowledge about the “classics.” Register online to receive a link for this event via a secure, online meeting. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.
Friday
11 a.m. For families with children of all ages, a virtual story time all about chalk and the fun you can have with it. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.
Curbside, home delivery available
The library offers curbside service for those who are not comfortable coming inside the library to pick up reading material. Home delivery for those who are at risk and cannot leave their residence is also available. Call the library for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.