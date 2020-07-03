Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners with certified yoga instructor Grace Rogers. Join us for a session of our popular Yoga for Beginners class, right from the safety and comfort of your own home! No registration necessary. Tune in to the PSPL Facebook page, where the livestream will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Booksmart: A Virtual Literary Trivia Night for adults. Are you "booksmart"? Test your knowledge about the “classics.” Register online to receive a link for this event via a secure, online meeting. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.

Friday

11 a.m. For families with children of all ages, a virtual story time all about chalk and the fun you can have with it. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.

Curbside, home delivery available

The library offers curbside service for those who are not comfortable coming inside the library to pick up reading material. Home delivery for those who are at risk and cannot leave their residence is also available. Call the library for more information.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription