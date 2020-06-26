Monday
6:30 p.m. Virtual Film Discussion of the film "Paris is Burning." Directed by Jennie Livingston, this landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s through the eyes of New York City's African American and Latinx Harlem drag-ball scene. Celebrate PRIDE month with us and register online to receive a link to join this event via a secure, online meeting. For more information, contact Diane at diane@pspl.org.
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, test your knowledge of the world famous musical “Hamilton” with this virtual fun trivia contest. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.
Friday
11 a.m. For families with children of all ages a virtual story time all about camping and nighttime. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.
Saturday
The library will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July.
Summer reading program continues through July 31
The summer reading program “Imagine Your Story” continues through July 31. Enjoy story times, discussion groups, crafting events, trivia contests and more. Read books for entries into prize drawings. Join the library virtually for all programs — kids, teens and adults. Go to www.pspl.org for more information.
