Monday
6:30 p.m. Join Phil Maxson, Director of Lexington Lincoln Days and LEX History Tours Inc., as he discusses Kentucky’s influence on Abraham Lincoln. This event will be held in the River Room.
6:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, show the world who you are through art in a self-portrait filled with images and words all about you. Youth Services Program Room, registration is required. This program is presented as part of 5th Grade Reads. For more information about 5th Grade Reads, pick up a brochure at the Library.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Book Babies story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.
5:30 p.m. Parents and Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.
6:30 p.m. Countdown to Kindergarten includes activities specially designed to help children, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver get ready for school. This event will be in the Youth Program Room and requires registration.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Parents and Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration required.
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, create colorful works of art using confetti in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be in the River Room. The event is for adults. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Fifth graders and their parents, teachers, and other interested adults, are invited to sit down and discuss Kristin Levine’s novel “The Lions of Little Rock” in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required. This program is presented as part of 5th Grade Reads.
Thursday
11 a.m. Countdown to Kindergarten includes activities specially designed to help children, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver get ready for school. This event will be in the Youth Program Room and requires registration.
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Historian’s Club meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Poke Club meets in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m. Tweens, grades 3-5, can we better understand people by examining what they wear on their feet? The event is in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required. This program is presented as part of 5th Grade Reads.
Friday
11 a.m. For families with children of all ages celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a special story time in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets in the River Room. This month’s title is “The Remains of the Day,” a novel by the Nobel Prize-winning British author Kazuo Ishiguro.
