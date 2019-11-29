Monday
4:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, create festive handmade paper for seasonal cards and gifts in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Anime and Manga Club for teens in grades 6-12 will be in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m. Ripped From the Headlines: A Civil Civic Conversation meets to talk about impeachment will be in the Community Room. All are welcome.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Pajama time story hour for babies, ages 0-24 months, accompanied by an adult, will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m. Story time for children ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult, will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5, accompanied by an adult, will be
in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Story time for young children, ages 2-3, accompanied by an adult, will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, grab your apron and create amazing seasonal snacks in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. So you’ve written a novel or short story: what comes next? Whether you recently participated in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) or want to know how to search for publishers and distribute your book. Learn about different magazines, websites, and platforms to publish on, and meet like-minded people. Registration is required. This workshop will be held in the River Room.
Thursday
2 p.m. Understanding Scams & Spams presentation will be in the River Room. Tips and tricks on spotting email/telephone scams and avoid becoming a victim. Registration suggested.
6 p.m. Introducing PSPL’s Indie Author Services for writers interested in easy-to-use, free resources for publishing and sharing books, and for readers interested in discovering books by indie authors. Join us in the River Room.
6:30 p.m. Film Discussion Group meets in the Sower Board Room.
6:30 p.m. Junior Historian’s Club for kids in grades 3-5, will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
11 a.m. Tree-mendous Trees story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
11 a.m. Story time for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
1 p.m. Inside the Lines Coloring Club meets in the River Room.