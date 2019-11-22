Monday
4:30 p.m. Fifth Grade Book Club will meet in the Youth Program Room is to discuss “A Tale Dark and Grimm” by Adam Gidwitz. All fifth graders are welcome to join.
6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, kick off the holiday season with some frosted cookies and canvas art. This month, we will be painting our favorite animals. Meet in the Youth Program Room.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss “The Marsh King’s Daughter” by Karen Dionne.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m. Story time for children (ages 2-3), accompanied by an adult in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m. Preschool Story time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or guardian in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Parents & Tots story time in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration for this event is required.