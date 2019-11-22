Monday

4:30 p.m. Fifth Grade Book Club will meet in the Youth Program Room is to discuss “A Tale Dark and Grimm” by Adam Gidwitz.  All fifth graders are welcome to join.  

6 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, kick off the holiday season with some frosted cookies and canvas art. This month, we will be painting our favorite animals. Meet in the Youth Program Room.

7 p.m. Mystery Book Discussion Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss “The Marsh King’s Daughter” by Karen Dionne.

 

Tuesday

11 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room.  Registration is required.

5:30 p.m. Story time for children (ages 2-3), accompanied by an adult in the Youth Program Room.  

6:30 p.m. Preschool Story time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or guardian in the Youth Program Room.  

 

Wednesday

10 a.m. Parents & Tots story time in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.

 

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration for this event is required.

