Monday
6 p.m. Mail Art presented by Ellen Glasgow will be in the River Room. Join Glasgow as she discusses the “Mail Art” movement and inspires you to create your own!
Tuesday
11 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Story Thyme with the Franklin County Farmers Market for families with kids of all ages. Make kale pancakes and seed ornaments in the Youth Program Room.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Parents & Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Mason Jar Turkeys for children in grades K-2 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
11 p.m. Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for those in grades 3-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. This month we will take inspiration from Yayoi Kusama. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room to discuss “Whiskey & Ribbons” by Leesa Cross-Smith.
Friday
11 a.m. Happy Turkey Day story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
1 p.m. Selfies with Santa will be in the Youth Program Room. Meet the jolly old elf himself at this special family event.
Tutoring Services Available
Help with homework, writing papers, completing class assignments is easy and free through the library. You just need a library card and a computer or mobile device with internet access. Online tutors are available every day for K-12 students and adult learners. Go to www.pspl.org for more information or set up an account.