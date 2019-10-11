Monday
4:30 p.m. Yarn Wrapped Pumpkin Lanterns for tweens in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Teen Anime and Manga Club meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Tuesday
10 a.m. Flu Shot Clinic will be in the River Room from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free flu shots will be available while supplies last for uninsured and underinsured Frankfort/Franklin County residents. If you have insurance, please bring your insurance card.
6:30 p.m.Story Thyme for families with children of all ages with Franklin County Farmer’s Market.
Wednesday
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners will be in the River Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room to discuss “The Vine That Ate the South” by J.D. Wilkes.
Friday
11 a.m. Loose Parts Play story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
11 a.m. Mason Jar Scarecrows story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
UPCOMING
Friends Fall Book Sale will be in the River Room Oct. 22-26.