Monday
4:30 p.m. Gourds Galore for tweens in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Speculative Fiction Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss the novel “Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern.
6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group will discuss “The Giver by Lois Lowry” in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m. Parent & Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiverwill be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Victorian Death Customs presented by Johnna Waldon, Kentucky Genealogical Society, will be in the River Room. Registration is requested.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Parents & Tots story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Halloween Kitchen Science Spooktacular Experiments for children in grades K-2 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
11 a.m. Preschool Story Time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Preview of the 2019 Kentucky Book Festival, including the presentation of the first Kentucky Humanities Carl West Literary Award. Liz Swanson will discuss her book, Wondrous Things. A book signing and reception will follow. Co-sponsored by Kentucky Humanities.
6:30 p.m. Hogwarts Feast & Fun for those in grades 3-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
11 a.m. The Great Pumpkin story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
9:30 a.m. Book Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
11 a.m. Children’s Halloween Costume Party for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
THIS WEEK
Friends Fall Book Sale will be in the River Room Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. for all Friends members; Wednesday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Bag & Box Day).