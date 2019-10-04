Sunday
2 p.m. Star Wars Roadshow will be in the River Room. The Kentucky Star Wars Collectors Club will identify and value your collectible Star Wars items! Everyone welcome.
Monday
4:30 p.m. Lego Star Wars for children in grades 3-5 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Reader’s Theater Performance of “Are You Scared, Darth Vader?” will be in the Youth Program Room. All are welcome.
6:30 p.m. “Ripped From the Headlines: a Civil Discourse.” Join us each month for a community conversation devoted to a topic of current national interest. Our goal is to encourage civil dialogue that fosters respect for differing viewpoints. All are welcome. October’s discussion topic will be climate change/energy policy. Sponsored by The State Journal and the Library.
Tuesday
10 a.m. May the Crafts Be with you for families with children of all ages. Star Wars inspired crafting will be in the Youth Program Room.
6:30 p.m. Jedi’s in Training program for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room. Star Wars costumes are welcome.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Young Padawan Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Costumes are welcome. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Star Wars Science Lab for children in grades K-2 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Out in the South panel discussion on what it’s like to “be out” in the American South and the future of the LGBTQ+ community. This event will be held in the River Room.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. Poke Club will meet in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Star Wars Trivia Contest will be in the River Room. Register your team of one to four contestants at www.pspl.org/starwarstrivia.
Friday
11 a.m. Star Wars Putt-Putt Golf for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
11 a.m. Join us for Star Wars fun, including crafts and activities in the Youth Program Room. Meet members of the 501st Legion — an international fan-based organization dedicated to the construction and wearing of screen-accurate replicas of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, Clone Troopers and more!
Outreach Services Available
Do you love to read, but are unable to come to the library because of physical limitations, illness, or other difficulties? Then let the staff of Paul Sawyier Library’s Outreach Services Department offer free selection and delivery of library materials to you. We can provide regular or large print books, audio books, CD’s, magazines, and more to people who are homebound or in senior facilities. For further information, call the library at 352-2665 ext. 111 and ask for Paula.