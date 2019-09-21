Monday
4:30 p.m. Fourth Grade Book Club meets in the Youth Program Room to discuss “Flora & Ulysses” by Kate DiCamillo. Registration is required.
5 p.m. Reception for retiring Library Executive Director Donna Gibson in the River Room. All are welcome.
6:30 p.m. Teen Book Group meets in the Youth Program Room to discuss “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. Registration required.
7 p.m. Mystery Book Group meets in the Sower Board Room to discuss “The Other Woman” by Sandie Jones.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Babies Celebrate Yellow story time for children 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Construction Zone story time for toddlers, ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Construction Zone story time for toddlers, ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. K2 Science Club meets in the Youth Program Room to create colorful candies. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners in the River Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. Harry Potter Escape Room for tweens, grades 3-5 in the Youth Program Room. Work together to solve puzzles, find clues and unlock the room within one hour! Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Harry Potter Escape Room for teens, grades 6-12 in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Friday
11 a.m. Fall Leaves Fall story time for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Rehearsal for Reader’s Theatre, Adam Rex’s Are You Scared, Darth Vader? Tweens and Teens in grades 3-12 meet in the Youth Program. The performance will be Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. .
4:30 p.m. Teen Advisory Group meets in the Youth Program Room.
Saturday
11 p.m. Family Putt-Putt Golf for children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.