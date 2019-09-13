Monday
4:30 p.m. Third Grade Book Club meets in the Youth Program Room to discuss “11 Birthdays” by Wendy Mass. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Anime and Manga Club for teens in grades 6-12 meets in the Youth Program Room.
Tuesday
10:30 a.m. Story time at Cove Spring Park for children of all ages and their families.
6:30 p.m. “Bourbon Archaeology” presented by local archaeologist Nick Laracuente will be in the River Room. The talk will highlight the findings from archaeological investigations of two farm distilleries in Woodford County.
6:30 p.m. Pete the Cat story time for preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
9:30 a.m. Hello & Goodbye Babies story time for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
10:30 a.m. Butterfly story time at the Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson’s Nursery is for families with children of all ages. Admission to the Butterfly Greenhouse for this event is free with a PSPL Library card.
4:30 p.m. K2 Science Club meets in the Youth Program Room to create fall themed snacks. Registration is required.
Thursday
11 a.m. Pete the Cat story time for preschoolers, ages 4-5, and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Art Hour for tweens and teens in grades 3-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. This month we will take inspiration from Marc Chagall. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Group meets in the River Room.
6:30 p.m. Tweens in grades 3-5, create your own fun and fancy soap and bath bomb. Registration is required.
Friday
10 a.m. Families with kids of all ages, explore the Kentucky River by taking an educational cruise on the Kentucky State University’s Kentucky River Thorobred! This program will meet at River View Park. Registration is required. Please register each member of your family (including parents/guardians) individually for this event. This program will meet at Riverview Park.
4:30 p.m. Rehearsal for Reader’s Theatre, “Adam Rex’s Are You Scared, Darth Vader?” Tweens and Teens in grades 3-12 will be meet in the Youth Program. The performance will be 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
Saturday
1 p.m. How-To-Festival will be from 1-4 p.m. An afternoon of fun for some DIY for all ages as local presenters teach 30 things in 3 hours. The event is free.