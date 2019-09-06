Monday
6:30 p.m. Dr. Stephen McBride of Camp Nelson will discuss the site’s evolution from farmland to Civil War fortification to county park to its current status as a national monument. This lecture will be in the River Room.
6:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, using upcycled straws, make your own loom to weave the perfect scarf for fall. Join us in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
Tuesday
11 a.m. Big & Small Babies story time will be in the Youth Program Room for children ages 0-24 months and their parent or caregiver. Registration is required.
5:30 p.m. Turtle story time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. PSPL at the Movies discussion group will talk about the film “Helter Skelter” based on the book by the same title written by Vincent Bugliosi.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Turtle story time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. K2 Science Club will meet in the Youth Program Room to explore the science of earthquakes. Registration is required.
6 p.m. Yoga for Beginners for adults will be in the River Room. Registration is required.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. Poke Club meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
5 p.m. Story time at Cove Spring Park is for families with children of all ages.
Friday
11 a.m. Apple-A-Peel story time for families with children of all ages will be in the Youth Program Room.
4:30 p.m. Tweens and Teens in grades 3-12, bring out your inner actor and bring Adam Rex’s “Are You Scared, Darth Vader?” to life. Rehearsals will be Fridays, Sept. 13-Oct. 4 at 4:30 p.m. The performance will be Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.
Saturday
11 a.m. Yarn Wrapped Letters for tweens and teens in grades 3-12, wrap yarn around letters and make a fun wall hanging! This event will be held in the Youth Program Room, registration is required.
UPCOMING
Join us for an afternoon of fun for some DIY for all ages as local presenters teach 30 things in three hours — and, it’s free. The event is Saturday, Sept. 21 from 1-4 p.m.