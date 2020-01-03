Monday
6:30 p.m. Anime and Manga Club meeting in the Youth Program Room for teens in grades 6-12. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Ripped From the Headlines: A Civil Civic Conversation meets to talk about reproductive rights. This discussion group will meet in the Community Room. All are welcome.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m. Toddlers, ages 2-3, and their parent or caregiver are invited to an indoor snowball challenge and arctic obstacle course in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
3 p.m. The U.S. Census Bureau will be holding a job fair until 7 p.m. in the Community Room. It is hiring for a variety of temporary jobs including census takers. Representatives will be available to answer questions and assist in the application process.
Wednesday
10 a.m. Toddlers, ages 2-3, and their parent or caregiver are invited to an indoor snowball challenge and arctic obstacle course in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m. Kids in grades K-2, try amazing experiments with snow. Registration is required.
Thursday
2:30 p.m. Homeschool Historians Club meets in the Youth Program Room to learn about pioneer history. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m Poke Club meets in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m. Part Three of Wilde Life featuring the works of Oscar Wilde. At this meeting we look at his tragic downfall, highlighted in the works “De Profundis” and “The Ballad of Reading Gaol.” Meet in the River Room.
Friday
11 a.m. Explore the world of animals who hibernate. Families with kids of all ages are welcome in the Youth Program Room.
2 p.m. National Geographic Bee for Frankfort area homeschoolers. Students in grades 4-8 are eligible for this competition. Only homeschooled students in the Frankfort area are eligible to participate in the Geographic Bee at the library. Students in public or private schools should check with their administrators to see if their school is hosting its own bee. This event will be held in the River Room.
4 p.m. Teens in grades 6-12, drop by the Library for Games and Grub, a board game group for teens.
Saturday
11 a.m. Make pinecone snowmen crafting event for families with children of all ages in the Youth Program Room.