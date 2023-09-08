11:30 a.m.: Join us for stories, songs and rhymes designed especially for our youngest patrons (ages 0-23 months) and their parents or caregivers. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required. Register at pspl.org.
6:30 p.m.: Frankfort Civil War Roundtable presents Steve T. Phan, Park Ranger and Chief of Interpretation at Camp Nelson National Monument. Phan will discuss the Army of the Ohio’s offensive from Camp Nelson to liberate pro-Union East Tennessee in August 1963. The lecture will take place in the River Room.
Tuesday
2:30 p.m.: Teen Homeschool Club, for those in grades 6-12, will meet in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
4:30 p.m.: Simple science experiments for families with children of all ages in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Make Your Own Humpty-Dumpty, for tweens in grades 3-5. This craft event will take place in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
Wednesday
11 a.m.: Are you someone who wants to enhance your digital skills? Know more about the latest tech trends? Then we invite you to join our monthly social group, Tech Café. September’s topic will be how to ethically and efficiently conduct online research. You can expect to learn how to evaluate resources, credit the author and locate the best database to use for your search. Join us in the Community Room. Light refreshments will be served.
4:30 p.m.: Kids in grades K-2, create a piece of art with buttons. Register for the program, which will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
Thursday
5 p.m.: Teen Advisory Group meeting will take place in the Youth Services Program Room.
6:30 p.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, learn to play Silent Library. Meet in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is not required.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River traditional story time for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.
7 p.m.: Paul Sawyier Public Library is partnering with Bluegrass Theatre Guild to bring the play "The Enchanted Bookshop" to the River Room. This event is for all ages. You must have a ticket, which are free and can be picked up at the library Youth Services Desk.
Saturday
2 p.m. or 7 p.m.: Paul Sawyier Public Library is partnering with Bluegrass Theatre Guild to bring the play "The Enchanted Bookshop" to the River Room. This event is for all ages. You must have a ticket, which are free and can be picked up at the library Youth Services Desk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.