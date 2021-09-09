Monday

6:30 p.m. Teen Game Hour for those in grades 6-12. Register for this event online at pspl.org.

7 p.m. Join Filson, director of Collections and Research Dr. Patrick Lewis, as he explores how Black Kentuckians pushed the government toward freedom during the Civil War. The event is sponsored by the Frankfort Civil War Round Table, Capital City Museum and PSPL. Register to receive a link to join this virtual program.

Wednesday

10:30 a.m. Let’s get moving at this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

7 p.m. Virtual D&D, Fateful Rescue with Dungeon Master William Thrasher. Please register, space is limited for this session. For more information, contact jonathan@pspl.org or go to the PSPL Gaming Group on Discord, https://discord.gg/6w5M3PB.

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion meets via Zoom to discuss "The Murder of Marion Miley" by Beverly Bell. Register online to receive a Zoom link to join this event.

Friday

10:30 a.m. Let’s get moving at this story time for families with kids of all ages at the Ward Oates Amphitheater. Register online for this program.

Saturday

9:30 a.m. Breakfast With a Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss Zadie Smith’s novel "White Teeth." Register online for a link to this meeting.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription