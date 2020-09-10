Monday

6:30 p.m. Werewolf Mystery Night for teens in grades 6-12. Virtual interactive mystery game. Register online and receive a link to join this live, virtual program via a secure online meeting.

7 p.m. Dr. Marshall Myers of Eastern Kentucky University will discuss the career of Brigadier Gen. Jefferson C. Davis, a Union Army officer. He is best remembered for the killing of his commanding officer, Maj. Gen. William "Bull" Nelson, at the Galt House in Louisville in September 1862. Register to receive a link to this event via a secure, online meeting. Sponsored by the Frankfort Civil War Round Table, the Capital City Museum and PSPL.

Tuesday

6:30 p.m. Families with kids of all ages, join us for fun with a flashlight story time. Registration is required for this live virtual event.

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. Virtual Tween Yarn Art for kids in grades 3-5. Registration is required for this live virtual event. After registering, patrons will be contacted by staff to arrange pickup of program materials.

6:30 p.m. Virtual Yoga for Beginners. Join us on the PSPL Facebook page as Grace Rogers leads participants in breathing exercises, simple physical postures with some flowing in between and relaxation. No registration necessary.

Thursday

2:30 p.m. Virtual Homeschool Art Hour for grades K-2. Create a troll painting and learn all about complementary colors! After registering, patrons will be sent a link to join this event. An art kit will be provided for this program and patrons will be contacted by PSPL staff to arrange pickup.

6:30 p.m. Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets via Zoom to discuss "Modern Medea" by Steven Weisenburger.

New at the library

Gearing up for a cozy weekend in? Looking for something new to binge-watch? Check out our new Binge Boxes! Each Binge Box contains four DVDs that share a common theme — all in one convenient case. The best part is each box counts as a single checkout, making it easy to stock up on entertainment. Browse our collection by searching for the phrase “Binge Box” in our online catalog or stop by the library to check out a Binge Box today!

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription