Sunday

2 p.m.: Paul Sawyier Public Library is partnering with Bluegrass Theatre Guild to bring the play "The Enchanted Bookshop" to the River Room. This event is for all ages. You must have a ticket, which are free and can be picked up at the library Youth Services Desk.

