2 p.m.: Paul Sawyier Public Library is partnering with Bluegrass Theatre Guild to bring the play "The Enchanted Bookshop" to the River Room. This event is for all ages. You must have a ticket, which are free and can be picked up at the library Youth Services Desk.
Tuesday
11:30 a.m.: Preschool Story time for children ages 4-5 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Register for the event at pspl.org.
6 p.m.: Join PSPL and Capital Pride KY for their panel, “Can I Ask a Question?” Everyone is invited to come, ask questions and discuss topics related to the LGBTQ+ community. We’ll have a panel of knowledgeable individuals who will be happy to discuss their own experiences and give their insights. This discussion will be held in the River Room.
Wednesday
10:30 p.m.: Parents & Tots story time for children ages 2-3 and their parent or caregiver will be in the Youth Services Program Room. Registration is required.
6 p.m.: Book Babies story time for those children ages 0-24 months. Please register for this program, which will be in the Youth Services Program Room.
6 p.m.: Yoga for Beginners with Grace Rogers will be held in the River Room. Please register for this class as space is limited.
Thursday
6:30 p.m.: Anime and Manga Club for teens in grades 6-12 will be in the Youth Program Room. Registration is required.
6:30 p.m.: Kentucky Book Discussion Group meets in the Community Room to discuss "The Unsettling of America" by Wendell Berry.
Friday
10:30 a.m.: Reading By the River traditional story time for families with children of all ages. Meet at the Oates Amphitheater.
Saturday
11 a.m.: Teens in grades 6-12, hang out with friends and play your favorites on Nintendo Switch, Jackbox, board games, or a bit of everything! Registration is not required.
